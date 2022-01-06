It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. -9 degrees is today's l…
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Expect a drastic …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 deg…