Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.