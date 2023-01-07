Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.