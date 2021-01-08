Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
