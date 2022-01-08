Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Expect per…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 deg…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temper…
Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …