It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
