Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Hot and windy Wednesday with a chance of severe storms and brush fires in western Nebraska
Hot and windy today, but not much humidity, especially across western Nebraska. This could cause brush fires before storms move in during the afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Already hotter today than yesterday across Nebraska, but temperatures will rise even more for Wednesday. As a cold front approaches though, showers and storms will return. Full details here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 t…
This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatu…