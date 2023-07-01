Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.