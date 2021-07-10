 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

Local Weather

