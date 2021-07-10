The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
While tornadoes are possible, high wind and hail could be a bigger threat. Several counties also are in a flash flood watch.