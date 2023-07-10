The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.