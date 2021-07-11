Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a warm day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.