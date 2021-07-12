Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.