The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.