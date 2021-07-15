Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.