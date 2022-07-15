Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.