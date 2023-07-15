Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
