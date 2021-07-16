Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.