Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph.