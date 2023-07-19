Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 59% chance of rain in the f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Pa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The s…