Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
While tornadoes are possible, high wind and hail could be a bigger threat. Several counties also are in a flash flood watch.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 deg…
Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice …
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a wa…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degre…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64…