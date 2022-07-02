Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.