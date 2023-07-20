Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
