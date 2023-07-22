Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
