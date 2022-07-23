Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.