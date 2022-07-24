Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Lightning can travel from cloud to cloud, within the same cloud, or between the cloud and ground.