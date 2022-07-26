Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
