Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

