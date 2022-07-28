Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Beatrice's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low 72F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 1…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Lightning can travel from cloud to cloud, within the same cloud, or between the cloud and ground.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…