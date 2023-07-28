The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 110. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings o…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Par…