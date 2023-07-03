The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.