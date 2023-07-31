Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.