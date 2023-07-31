Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
