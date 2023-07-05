Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
