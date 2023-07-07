Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
