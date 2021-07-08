Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.