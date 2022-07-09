The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Nebraska
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Beatrice's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
This evening in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…