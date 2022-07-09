Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.