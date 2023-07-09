Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
