Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
