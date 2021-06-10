The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 100. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings o…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, th…
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see …
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can ex…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high …
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 …
This evening in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a bal…