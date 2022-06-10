The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
This evening in Beatrice: Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially in the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms.…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds S at …
This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't leave…