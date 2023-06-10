Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 43% chance …