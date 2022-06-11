Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
