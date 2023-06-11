Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.