Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph.