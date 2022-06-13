Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 104 though it will feel even hotter at 106. 81 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
This evening in Beatrice: Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially in the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees to…