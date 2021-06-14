The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
