Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.