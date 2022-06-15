 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 10:02 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

