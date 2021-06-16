Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.