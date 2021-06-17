Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.