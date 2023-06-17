The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
