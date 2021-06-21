Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.